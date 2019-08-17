Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: Returns to game

Sheehy-Guiseppi (ribs) has been cleared to return to Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was initially labeled as questionable with his rib injury. Thankfully for the undrafted rookie it appears to have been nothing serious. He's looking to secure a roster spot as the punt and kick returner for Cleveland.