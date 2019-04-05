Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi: Signs with Browns

Sheehy-Guiseppi agreed to a contract with the Browns on Friday.

This is the first NFL stop in Sheehy-Guiseppi's professional football career. The Arizona native was a first-team NJCAA All-American at Phoenix College and led the nation in kick return yardage (1,278) and kick return touchdowns (four).

