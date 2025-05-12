Kazee signed with the Browns on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The veteran safety from San Diego State will remain in the AFC North after spending the last three seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. Kazee appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, recording 31 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, while playing 278 defensive snaps. He's now expected to compete with Trey Dean for one of the Browns' top reserve safety roles this summer.