Browns' Dan Vitale: Not practicing Thursday
Vitale (groin) isn't practicing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reprots.
It seems like Vitale may have gotten injured during Wednesday's practice. The fact he didn't practice at all Thursday suggests his availability for Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh is in danger.
More News
-
Browns' Dan Vitale: Full participant Thursday•
-
Browns' Dan Vitale: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Dan Vitale: Sidelined during Monday's practice•
-
Browns' Dan Vitale: Leaves locker room in walking boot Saturday•
-
Dan Vitale: Joins Bucs practice squad Friday•
-
Dan Vitale: Short stay with Bills•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.