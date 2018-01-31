Vitale didn't receive a rushing attempt but caught three of five targets for 19 yards over 15 games for the Browns in 2017.

Vitale rarely touched the ball as the fullback in the Browns' current offensive system is almost exclusively used for blocking purposes. He wasn't particularly effective in that role, either, considering he graded out as Pro Football Focus' 12th graded fullback from a blocking standpoint (out of 18 qualifiers). The 2016 sixth-rounder will now be an exclusive-rights free agent at the end of the league year.