Vitale (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Vitale did not participate in practice this week so this isn't exactly surprising. Marquez Williams was promoted to the Browns' 53-man roster Friday and should serve as the team's fullback in the season finale.

