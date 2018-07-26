Browns' Daniel Ekuale: Injures leg at practice

Ekuale was seen limping after injuring his leg at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The specifics of Ekuale's injury remain unclear, though it appears to be a foot or leg issue. His status for Friday's session will give a better indication of his injury. A depth lineman, Ekuale's absence, if any, shouldn't impact the Browns' defense much during camp.

