Browns' Daniel Ekuale: Lands on injured reserve
Ekuale was placed on injured reserve Friday with a calf injury.
Ekuale recent returned from a concussion but he's now likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season with the calf issue. Eli Ankou signed with the Browns last week and figures to fill Ekuale's rotational role at defensive tackle.
