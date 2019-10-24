Play

Ekuale (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ekuale appears to have made substantial progress in his recovery from a concussion during Cleveland's bye. The rotational defensive tackle will need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field, but he appears to be trending towards playing Sunday versus New England.

