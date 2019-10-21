Ekuale (concussion) is participating in Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ekuale entered Cleveland's bye nursing a concussion, and he's progressing through the league's protocol for head injuries. It appears as though the rotational defensive tackle has a shot to suit up Week 8 versus the Patriots, though he'll first need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist.

