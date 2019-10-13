Ekuale left Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is being evaluated for a concussion, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ekuale left Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter, so it's highly likely he won't return to action. It's unclear how the depth defensive lineman suffered the injury, but it's likely that the team will have word on his status in the coming days.

