Browns' Danny Shelton: Avoids injury designation
Shelton (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Shelton finished the week with a full practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old should return to his role as starting defensive tackle for the Browns on Sunday.
