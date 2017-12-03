Shelton is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a rib injury.

Shelton has been effective in the run stop this season, but fantasy owners don't reap the benefits as he has just 25 tackles (14 solo) through 10 games. Until Shelton can return, expect Larry Ogunjobi to see an increase in defensive snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories