Browns' Danny Shelton: Limited Wednesday
Shelton (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Shelton is dealing with an ankle injury after just recently healing from a calf ailment that forced him to sit out in Week 4, but the fact he practiced in some capacity Wednesday means his new affliction isn't considered serious. Expect him to be out there versus the Titans on Sunday.
