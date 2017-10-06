Play

Shelton (calf) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Shelton was a limited participant Thursday and Friday after starting out the week not practicing, but the Browns are apparently confident enough in his chances for Sunday to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old will likely reclaim his starting role at defensive tackle against the Jets on Sunday.

