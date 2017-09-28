Browns' Danny Shelton: Not practicing Thursday
Shleton did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an injured calf, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Shelton reportedly suffered the injury in practice Wednesday and underwent an MRI shortly after. The exact severity is yet to be determined, but going down with an injury this late in the week could put Shelton's status for Sunday in serious doubt.
