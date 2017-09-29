Play

Shelton (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Shelton was a late add to the Browns' injury report after suffering the calf injury in Wednesday's practice. The tackle underwent an MRI, but the results have still not been reported, so Shelton should still be considered a game-time decision.

More News
