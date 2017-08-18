Browns' Danny Shelton: Reportedly out 3-to-6 weeks
Shelton (knee) is reportedly out 3-to-6 weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Though the Browns have yet to confirm Yates' report, it seems Shelton's injury is more serious than first thought. At the reported recovery timetable, Shelton may be healthy enough for Cleveland's matchup in Week 1 versus the Steelers, but the likelihood of that scenario is low. Jamie Meder will likely be in line to take first-team reps in Shelton's absence.
