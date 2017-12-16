Browns' Danny Shelton: Sheds injury designation
Shelton (chest/ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Shelton finished the week with a full practice after starting the week limited to avoid the injury designation. The 24-year-old was inactive for last week's loss to the Packers but should return to his starting role in Week 15.
