Browns' Danny Shelton: Sits out of practice Wednesday
Shelton (chest/ribs) didn't practice with the team Wednesday.
Shelton left Week 13's game against the Chargers with this injury and didn't return. The third-year defensive lineman is in danger of missing his second game this season, but with an average of just 2.5 tackles per game and zero sacks, the Browns will miss him more than fantasy owners will.
