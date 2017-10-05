Browns' Danny Shelton: Sits out practice Wednesday
Shelton (calf) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
Shelton was inactive in Week 4, and unless he returns to practice in some capacity later this week, his status will most likely remain the same against the Jets on Sunday. Jamie Meder (toe) will be called upon to fill in again if Shelton is unable to go.
