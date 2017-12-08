Browns' Danny Shelton: Sports questionable designation
Shelton (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Shelton couldn't practice Wednesday or Thursday which doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday. If he's unable to go, expect rookie Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi to increase their snap counts.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...