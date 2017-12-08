Shelton (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Shelton couldn't practice Wednesday or Thursday which doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday. If he's unable to go, expect rookie Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi to increase their snap counts.

