Browns' Danny Shelton: Won't play Monday
Shelton has been ruled out for the Browns' preseason game against the Giants on Monday due to a knee injury, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Shelton's injury isn't thought to be extremely serious at this time, though he's without a timetable to return at the moment. Head coach Hue Jackson said that the defensive tackle should be considered week-to-week for the time being. Expect Jamie Meder and Trevon Coley to get some reps with the starting defense in Shelton's temporary absence.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...