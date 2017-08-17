Shelton has been ruled out for the Browns' preseason game against the Giants on Monday due to a knee injury, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Shelton's injury isn't thought to be extremely serious at this time, though he's without a timetable to return at the moment. Head coach Hue Jackson said that the defensive tackle should be considered week-to-week for the time being. Expect Jamie Meder and Trevon Coley to get some reps with the starting defense in Shelton's temporary absence.