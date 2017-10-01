Shelton (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.

Shelton had his best statistical game of the season in Week 3, logging seven combined tackles, but suffered a calf injury in practice later in the week. As a result of his absence, defensive tackles Jamie Meder and Larry Ogunjobi should see some extra reps. Shelton joins fellow lineman Myles Garrett on the inactive list, which could result in a few more openings for the Cincinnati running back committee.