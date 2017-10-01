Browns' Danny Shelton: Won't play Sunday
Shelton (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.
Shelton had his best statistical game of the season in Week 3, logging seven combined tackles, but suffered a calf injury in practice later in the week. As a result of his absence, defensive tackles Jamie Meder and Larry Ogunjobi should see some extra reps. Shelton joins fellow lineman Myles Garrett on the inactive list, which could result in a few more openings for the Cincinnati running back committee.
More News
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...