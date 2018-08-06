Browns' Danny Vitale: Exits practice with calf injury
Vitale left practice early due to a calf injury Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The severity of Vitale's injury has yet to be disclosed, but any amount of missed time should hurt the 23-year-old's chances of making the 53-man roster. Vitale only touched the ball three times in 2017, recording three catches for 19 yards. The 2016 sixth-rounder will need to return to the field in a timely manner and preform impressively to retain a spot on the offense.
