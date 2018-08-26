Browns' Danny Vitale: Working towards return
Vitale (calf) worked out on the side of practice Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Vitale injured his calf nearly three weeks ago and has missed practices since then. His work Sunday seems to suggest he's progressing towards a return, however. He'll look to get back on the field in advance of the team's final preseason game against Detroit on Thursday as he looks to earn a slot on the Week 1 roster.
