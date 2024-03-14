Bell recorded 28 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and forced a fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Bell was mostly a special-teams contributor but needed more on the defense after Grant Delpit (groin) was unavailable from Week 15 on through the playoffs. Most of his production came in those final weeks of the regular season, as the Browns secured a postseason ticket. Entering his third NFL season, Bell's work on special teams is enough to earn him a spot in 2024, and his play while Delpit was out showed he's up to task on defense.