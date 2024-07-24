The Browns placed Bell (shin) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Despite Bell's placement on the active/PUP list, he's eligible to practice or play at any point this preseason. The 27-year-old appeared in 17 games in 2023, recording 28 total tackles and four passes defended, including two interceptions. Bell is expected to compete for another depth role in the Browns' secondary once he returns to full health.