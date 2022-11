Bell (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell was sidelined for Cleveland's Week 11 matchup against Buffalo with a concussion. However, he cleared the league's protocol and practiced in full on Friday to clear his way for a return against Tampa Bay. In nine games this season, Bell has tallied five tackles while playing 137 of his 146 snaps on special teams.