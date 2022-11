Bell (concussion) has been ruled out for the Browns' Week 11 matchup with the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell suffered a concussion in Week 10 versus the Dolphins and will now be forced to miss at least one contest while recovering. He'll now shift his focus to being ready for Week 12 against the Buccaneers and in the meantime, Grant Delpit and John Johnson will remain the top options at safety for the Browns on Sunday.