Browns' Darius Hillary: Signed to active roster
Hillary was signed from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Hillary, a second-year defensive back out of Wisconsin, has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad after brief stints with the Bengals and Broncos during his rookie campaign. He slots in at the bottom of the depth chart and will likely make his biggest impact on special teams.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...