Browns' Darius Hillary: Signs with Cleveland
The Browns signed Hillary off their practice squad Wednesday.
Hillary, a second-year defensive back out of Wisconsin, has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad after brief stints with the Bengals and Broncos during his rookie campaign. He slots in at the bottom of the depth chart at cornerback and will likely make his biggest impact on special teams.
