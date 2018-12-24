Browns' Darren Fells: Find end zone in win
Fells caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-18 win over Cincinnati.
Fells scored Cleveland's second touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter when, draped over by a Bengals defender, reeled in a one-yard touchdown from a scrambling Baker Mayfield. Situated behind an emerging David Njoku, Fells has been seldom used this season, with Sunday representing just his second multi-catch game of the season. His role has been that of occasional red-zone threat, with three of his 10 catches on the season going for touchdowns. The season ends against a Ravens team that held him to a eight-yard catch in Week 5.
