Fells ended his 2018 campaign with 11 catches (12 targets) for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

Used as mainly a blocking tight end, Fells wasn't utilized much on offense during his first year in Cleveland, as he spent the bulk of his time backing up starter David Njoku. Fells signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Browns last offseason, which will become fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the third day of the 2019 league year.