Fells secured one of two targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Raiders.

Fells spent most of his 39 snaps (48 percent) run-blocking, but the veteran was able to make a huge splash when Baker Mayfield found him in the middle of the field for a 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday's game. David Njoku is still the tight end to own in fantasy leagues, though Fells could steal a few red zone targets as the season progresses.