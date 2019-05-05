Browns' Darrin Hall: Inks deal with Cleveland

Hall signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Browns.

Hall was seen as a potential late-round selection in the draft but could now be a quality pickup for Cleveland. He has the size and speed to be a role player for the Browns after tallying 1,144 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries as a senior for Pittsburgh in 2018. He'll be fighting for a depth and special teams role with the Browns in 2019.

