Bell caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Baltimore in Week 7.

Bell's usage pattern is a familiar one. The rookie has been targeted once in four of seven games and has seven catches on nine targets for 73 yards. One play has gone for longer than 20 yards. With Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones showing no signs of regression and an offense that relies heavily on its running backs, Bell should not get many opportunities. The positive news is that the Browns, with holes and deficiencies in all aspects of the game, may not be in the market to add a veteran wideout, so Bell should continue on as the team's third wideout.