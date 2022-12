Bell (thumb/toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Ptrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell's lack of injury designation is surprising considering the rookie wide receiver was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before failing to participate in Friday's practice. Assuming Bell's indeed able to play without limitations, he could be thrust into a larger role given the uncertainty over Amari Cooper's (hip) availability.