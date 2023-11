Bell (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The second-year wide receiver out of Purdue went from limited practices sessions both Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday, and it now seems as if he's been able to move past his knee issue. Bell has not been heavily involved in the Browns' offense thus far, catching four of his seven targets on the year for 33 yards.