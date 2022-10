Bell caught two of three targets for 35 yards, including a long of 20, in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta in Week 4.

After being targeted once in two straight games, Bell was given a season-high in targets Sunday, as No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper was bottled up by the Falcons (one catch, four targets, nine yards). The rookie played just 19 snaps after getting on the field 40 times in Week 3.