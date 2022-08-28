Bell caught all three targets for 36 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Bell followed up a productive preseason debut last week (three catches, 46 yards) with another promising effort. It looks even better when compared to Cleveland's other receivers vying for spots behind unquestioned No. 1 Amari Cooper. Donovan Peoples-Jones caught one of three targets for four yards, while Anthony Schwartz's rocky preseason continued (one of six targets, two drops, eight yards). Bell is expected to start at slot but could eventually move into an outside role.