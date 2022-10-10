Bell caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.

Bell was targeted for the fourth straight game, but his six total targets are well behind Amari Cooper (43) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (31) through five games. The bright side is that for the first time this season, Cleveland finished with more passing attempts than carries. If that trend continues, Bell could get more targets. Of course, the Browns would prefer to lean on the backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but other factors -- primarily a leaky defense -- have altered gameplans.