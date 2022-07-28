Bell (foot) practiced catching passes from an assistant on the sidelines during Cleveland's practice Thursday, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Bell is on the active/PUP list and could miss a couple of weeks of camp, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He'll be joined on the sidelines by Anthony Schwartz, who left Thursday's practice with a left knee injury that requires further evaluation. With the injuries piling up on the outside, Demetric Felton and rookie sixth-round pick Mike Woods.