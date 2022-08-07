Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Bell playing the preseason opener Friday in Jacksonville, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bell was activated off the active/PUP list and practiced for the first time Saturday, although he was excluded from team drills, per Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site. Stefanski referred to Bell as intelligent and noted the progress he made during offseason activities as reasons for the coach's optimism heading into Preseason Week 1. Bell is penciled in as the top slot receiver.