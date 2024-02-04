Bell caught 14 of 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns over 15 regular-season games.

Bell was largely a non-factor during the regular season with the majority of his output coming in the final game when the Browns rested starters for the postseason. He followed that with eight catches in the playoff loss to Houston. The Browns clearly need help at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper in 2024. Elijah Moore, who was expected to provide big-play potential, never emerged as a threat and enters the final year of his rookie contract. That suggests Bell or second-year wideout Cedric Tillman could move up the depth chart and hold bigger roles.