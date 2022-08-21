Bell caught three of four targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Bell made his preseason debut after missing Cleveland's opener with a foot injury. The rookie third-rounder ultimately led the Browns in receiving yards, helped by a long gain of 22 yards. However, Bell's only unsuccessful target proved costly, as he dropped a third-down pass that limited his team to a field during the second quarter. As Bell pushes for a starting role early in his career, he'll aim to eliminate similar mistakes going into next week's exhibition finale versus the Bears.