Bell caught three of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 14.

Bell fought through injuries during the practice week after injuring his thumb and toe and being limited to three plays in Week 13. There was speculation that he could play a larger role with Amari Cooper dealing with a hip injury, which he aggravated on the opening drive, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, but it was a normal week of production for Bell, who has averaged four targets, three catches and 25 yards over the last five non-injured games. He was on the field for 49 snaps.