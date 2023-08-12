Bell caught three of four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

After a disappointing rookie season, Bell saw the Browns add Elijah Moore via trade in the offseason before the team selected Cedric Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so the pressure is on the Purdue product to step up. Bell did just that Friday, hauling in a seven-yard TD strike from Dorian Thompson-Robinson near the end of the third quarter. While a camp battle with Tillman for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart isn't what Bell envisioned when he was taken in the third round in 2022, Moore did leave Friday's contest early with a rib injury. If the issue lingers into the regular season, both depth wideouts could take on bigger roles in Week 1.