Bell recorded three catches for 27 yards on three targets during his lone appearance of the season before dislocating his right hip in a Week 2 win over the Jaguars and undergoing surgery.

The hip injury prevented Bell from staking a claim to a larger role in Cleveland's receiving corps late in the season, when other young wideouts like Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods were able to move into larger role. It's unclear where Bell stands with regards to the injury, but he enters the final season of his rookie deal in 2025 as one of the more experienced rostered receivers on an offense that will undergo change during the offseason.