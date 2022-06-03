Bell has impressed with his hands and routes at Browns OTAs, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Jackson notes the rookie third-round pick made several impressive catches at Wednesday's session, including the first downfield grab of the day on a pass from Deshaun Watson. Bell saw his draft stock drop due to sub-par testing numbers, but his solid 6-foot-1, 212-pound frame and early body of work offer reason for optimism, and Jackson also notes Bell is getting plenty of quality on-field coaching from veteran wideout Amari Cooper.